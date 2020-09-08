Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 302,081 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,944 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 302,081 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

