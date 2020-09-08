Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 319,567 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trade Desk worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $33,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 770.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.43.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.98, for a total value of $633,615.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares in the company, valued at $18,488,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 18,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.75, for a total value of $6,467,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,456 shares of company stock worth $11,301,130. Insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $441.26 on Tuesday. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $515.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 177.93, a PEG ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $461.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.46.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

