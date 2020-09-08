Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 41,208 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Linde by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,755,173,000 after buying an additional 3,585,367 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,772,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,888,000 after buying an additional 1,154,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,719,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,457,000 after buying an additional 949,256 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $170,472,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,260,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,113,000 after acquiring an additional 750,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

NYSE:LIN opened at $247.70 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $260.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

