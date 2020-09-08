Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 4,909 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

RPG opened at $141.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.89. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.27 and a fifty-two week high of $150.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

