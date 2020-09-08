Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 695,946 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,946 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $15,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 79,354 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 67.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 67,708 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.90. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

