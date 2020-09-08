Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 75,898 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,898 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.92% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1,284.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 69,973 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $80.21.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

