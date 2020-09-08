Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,859 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,788,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Enbridge by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 29.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,155,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

