Agrello (DLT) Trading 33.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Agrello has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $70,427.00 worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Agrello token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0383 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.07 or 0.05082437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00035167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Agrello Profile

DLT is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.id. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agrello directly using U.S. dollars.

