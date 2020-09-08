Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) versus DATATRAK International (NASDAQ:DTRK) Critical Analysis

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DATATRAK International and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.74 million 1.05 $390,000.00 N/A N/A Akerna $10.92 million 6.06 -$12.31 million N/A N/A

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akerna.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International 2.80% 18.01% 2.61% Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76%

Summary

Akerna beats DATATRAK International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

