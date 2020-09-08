Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Albany International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Albany International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 30.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIN opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

