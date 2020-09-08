Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives $22.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 834,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,764. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 14.52 and a quick ratio of 14.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 137,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 756.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.