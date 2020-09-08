Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.69. 17,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,108. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.80 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 138,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 27,223 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 42.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

