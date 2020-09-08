Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALPN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 162,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

