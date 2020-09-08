Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,681,611 Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,681,611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apache by 264.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.51 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Apache from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Shares of APA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. 270,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,425,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.