Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 946,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Synchrony Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of SYF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.70. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.