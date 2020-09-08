Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $23.64 Million Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,799 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.11% of Trane worth $23,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $48,191,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $3,707,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $398,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Trane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen cut Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

TT stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.62. 10,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,830. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.68.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Swift sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $522,567.08. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,899 shares of company stock worth $5,852,403. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

