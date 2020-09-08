Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $23.55 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 254,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 262,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,740,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,809,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,346 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,007,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,947 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,184,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,468,000 after purchasing an additional 559,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.64.

DLTR stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. 23,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,231. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.