Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.09% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Argus began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIS traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.49. 129,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,382. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.