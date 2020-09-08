Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 167,247 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.07% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.63. 18,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,769. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.67.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

