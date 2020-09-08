Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 774,205 Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 774,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,750,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of Draftkings as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth $753,034,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth approximately $209,918,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings in the second quarter worth approximately $91,977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $36.90. 63,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,789,728. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53. Draftkings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Draftkings Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Draftkings from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Draftkings in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

