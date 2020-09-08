Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $14 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.16% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 36.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 39.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 933 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $199,204.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,130.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $918,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.57. 577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,442. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.40. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $221.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BofA Securities raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.32.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

