Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $21.13 Million Position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 435,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,129,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Brown University purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,534,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,544. Royalty Pharma PLC has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.01.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

