Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,387,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,538,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

CHX traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. 25,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,494. ChampionX Corporation has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Corporation will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

