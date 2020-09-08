Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 223,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $599,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,124.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,414. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.18.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $607.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

