Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 284,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.10% of Hilton Hotels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,489,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Hilton Hotels by 322.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. 11,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,184. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.83, a P/E/G ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

