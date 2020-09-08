Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 157,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.16. 20,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,355. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

