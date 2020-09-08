American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AEO opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Citigroup upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.