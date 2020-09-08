American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,408. The firm has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.02 and a 200-day moving average of $246.62. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,502,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

