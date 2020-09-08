Analysts Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Steris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.28. Steris posted earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $157.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steris has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Steris by 45.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

