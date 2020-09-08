Analysts Expect Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Hilton Hotels posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.76.

NYSE HLT opened at $89.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.08. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.83, a PEG ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

