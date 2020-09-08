Analysts Offer Predictions for Workhorse Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Workhorse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Workhorse Group news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,798 shares of company stock valued at $13,102,832. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

