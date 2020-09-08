Analysts Set Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $8.75

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.
EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 822,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 428,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
