Analysts Set Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $8.75

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Evolus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Evolus alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1,083.3% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 822,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 428,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.87. The company had a trading volume of 16,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.83. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.