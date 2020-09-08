Analysts Set Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Target Price at $144.00

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $144.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.20. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $85.62 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

