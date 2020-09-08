Analyzing ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) & SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT)

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) and ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get SUMMIT THERAPEU/S alerts:

This table compares SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMMIT THERAPEU/S $56.50 million 1.90 $9.99 million N/A N/A ANCHIANO THERAP/S N/A N/A -$27.12 million ($3.46) -0.28

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has higher revenue and earnings than ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and ANCHIANO THERAP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMMIT THERAPEU/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 ANCHIANO THERAP/S 0 3 0 0 2.00

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,549.82%. Given ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ANCHIANO THERAP/S is more favorable than SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

Risk and Volatility

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMMIT THERAPEU/S -3,844.44% -61.99% -44.72% ANCHIANO THERAP/S N/A -89.84% -52.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S beats ANCHIANO THERAP/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead DMD product candidate is ezutromid, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial; and lead CDI product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trials. It has strategic alliance with the University of Oxford to develop utrophin modulators. The company was formerly known as Summit Corporation plc and changed its name to Summit Therapeutics plc in February 2015. Summit Therapeutics plc was founded in 2003 and is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

ANCHIANO THERAP/S Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd. and changed its name Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd in July 2018. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.