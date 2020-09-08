Analyzing Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Gecina (NYSE:GECFF)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and Gecina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $171.02 million 23.09 $55.52 million $1.38 41.88 Gecina $754.39 million 13.21 $1.70 billion N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Terreno Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 40.76% 4.75% 3.49% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Terreno Realty and Gecina, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 1 5 0 2.83 Gecina 0 2 3 0 2.60

Terreno Realty currently has a consensus target price of $61.40, indicating a potential upside of 6.25%. Given Terreno Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Gecina.

Risk & Volatility

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Gecina on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff. Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In line with its commitments to the community, Gecina has created a company foundation, which is focused on protecting the environment and supporting all forms of disability.

