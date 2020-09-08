Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Welltower by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,873,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,766,000 after buying an additional 1,450,477 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Welltower by 9.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 76,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Welltower by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 136.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 11.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.