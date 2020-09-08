Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 8,220 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,185 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 299,268 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 370.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 100,504 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 79,144 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

