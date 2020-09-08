Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANIK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $43,726.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,904. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $529.94 million, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.