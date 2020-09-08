Anpac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 10th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ANPC opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Anpac Bio-Medical Science has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services.

