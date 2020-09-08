APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 107.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,316 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.35% of Tyler Technologies worth $43,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3,942.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $329.81 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.00 and a twelve month high of $382.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $3,381,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,105 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,788.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,077,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,033 shares of company stock worth $9,307,061. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer cut Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

