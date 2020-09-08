APG Asset Management N.V. Has $42.13 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.19% of Fastenal worth $42,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 458.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $86,950,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 64.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,965 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $28,082,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 72.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $192,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

