APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $42,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 121.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.69.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

