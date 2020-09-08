APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 204,600 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,600 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $40,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 762,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80,143 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 44.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $474,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,234,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

