APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.48% of Avery Dennison worth $41,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after buying an additional 827,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,633,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,271,000 after acquiring an additional 586,042 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avery Dennison by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,416,000 after acquiring an additional 130,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

NYSE AVY opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $141.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.