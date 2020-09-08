APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 262,683 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 771,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,683 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $40,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,827,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,453,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

