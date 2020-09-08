APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 31,920 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,920 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.42% of Trimble worth $40,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Trimble by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.19. Trimble Inc has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $733.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.58 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,470,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,564.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,972 shares of company stock worth $3,240,392. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

