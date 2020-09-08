APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239,832 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $42,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MU opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

