APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,782 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.35% of NVR worth $37,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $1,670,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in NVR by 39.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in NVR by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,650.00.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $3,931.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,975.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,352.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.09.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

