APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,550 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $45,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,936,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,674.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,926 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.24 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $165.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. G.Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.