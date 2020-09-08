Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.69. Arcimoto shares last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 4,957 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bradley Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The company has a market cap of $164.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 840.39% and a negative return on equity of 224.42%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Analysts expect that Arcimoto Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcimoto by 26.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

